Leonardo DRS Secures Army Task Order for Additional M-LIDS Counter-Drone Systems

U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
Leonardo DRS will provide the U.S. Army with additional counter-unmanned aircraft systems and spares under a task order awarded through an existing indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The task order was awarded in support of the Mobile-Low, Slow, Small UAS Integrated Defeat System program of the Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office, Leonardo DRS said Thursday.

M-LIDS is designed to enable warfighters to detect, track and counter small drones with kinetic defeat and electronic warfare systems. The technology comes with the 30mm XM914 cannon hosted by Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform turret or RIwP.

The Army’s M-LIDS Increment 2 was designated an Acquisition Category III program of record in March 2022.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

