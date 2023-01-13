LMI Principal Kyle Robinson Elected Board Member at NDU Foundation

Kyle Robinson, principal of business development at LMI, has been named to the board of directors of the National Defense University Foundation.

The U.S. Air Force veteran with three decades of military service will be part of the corporate relations committee and assist in increasing the foundation’s involvement with its public and private sector partners, the nonprofit said Thursday.

“Kyle will help lead our efforts to expand corporate and private sector engagement and investments as we support the university’s strategic engagement and innovation,” said James Schmeling, president and CEO at NDU Foundation.

Robinson started his Air Force career in 1990 as an officer. He eventually held commander positions at the service branch and finally served as a commandant of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at NDU from July 2018 to June 2020.

He joined LMI in March 2021 and has overseen business development efforts related to Air Force, Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office customers since then.