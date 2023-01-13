in Executive Moves, News

LMI Principal Kyle Robinson Elected Board Member at NDU Foundation

PRNewswire
LMI Principal Kyle Robinson Elected Board Member at NDU Foundation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kyle Robinson, principal of business development at LMI, has been named to the board of directors of the National Defense University Foundation.

The U.S. Air Force veteran with three decades of military service will be part of the corporate relations committee and assist in increasing the foundation’s involvement with its public and private sector partners, the nonprofit said Thursday.

“Kyle will help lead our efforts to expand corporate and private sector engagement and investments as we support the university’s strategic engagement and innovation,” said James Schmeling, president and CEO at NDU Foundation.

Robinson started his Air Force career in 1990 as an officer. He eventually held commander positions at the service branch and finally served as a commandant of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at NDU from July 2018 to June 2020.

He joined LMI in March 2021 and has overseen business development efforts related to Air Force, Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office customers since then.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

corporate relationsEisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategyengagementexecutive moveGovconjames schmelingKyle RobinsonLMILogistics Management Institutenational defense universityNDU Foundation

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

SentinelOne Joins CISA's Public-Private Cyber Defense Initiative - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SentinelOne Joins CISA’s Public-Private Cyber Defense Initiative
Aware's Craig Herman: Federal Government Expands Use of Secure Biometric Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aware’s Craig Herman: Federal Government Expands Use of Secure Biometric Software