Lockheed Adopts More SAP Technologies to Support Business, Digital Transformation Program

Lockheed Martin has broadened its 25-year strategic partnership with SAP to add tools to support its business and digital transformation program.

The expanded relationship centers on the use of the Rise with SAP software platform for the cloud-based transition of Lockheed’s OneLM Transformation Program, SAP said Wednesday.

Under the new agreement, Lockheed will use Rise with SAP to switch from SAP ERP software systems to SAP’s S/4HANA Cloud. The aerospace company will implement SAP’s Business Technology Platform and Analytics Cloud offering for technology development, strategic data management and analytics.

“Through this agreement, we will be able to manage more closely product impact, employee well-being, resource efficiency and data security,” said Yvonne Hodge, senior vice president of enterprise business and digital transformation and chief information officer at Lockheed. “We will be better able to grow and run our business and, most importantly, we will be well positioned to transform how we design, buy, build and sustain the products critical to the security of the United States and our allies.”

Written by Jamie Bennet

