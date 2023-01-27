Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis: Agencies Should Equip Software Developers With Technical Collaboration Platform

Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North American public sector at Mattermost, said federal agencies should provide software developers with a technical collaboration platform that could enable them to build digital capabilities in support of their organizations’ missions.
“More effective than traditional, general-purpose collaboration solutions, a technical collaboration platform equips developers with the real-time communication, tool integration, and playbook-based automation they need,” Duplantis wrote in an op-ed published Thursday on Federal Times.
He noted that a technical collaboration tool should come with three features and these are flexibility, security and workflow centricity.
When it comes to the flexibility aspect, agencies should adopt a collaboration platform built on open-source software to facilitate the integration of developer technology tools.
To ensure regulatory compliance, federal organizations should implement a platform that complies with cybersecurity and data privacy standards.
“A technical collaboration platform can be deployed in your on-prem datacenter, in your private cloud, and even in an air-gapped environment. That way, you retain full control of both access and data,” he wrote.
Duplantis stated that agencies looking to advance workflow centricity should adopt a collaboration system that offers built-in playbooks, real-time communications and automation capabilities to technical teams.
“A platform that’s flexible, secure, and workflow-centric can enable all stakeholders to work together faster and more effectively. It can even drive a culture of collaboration, making your teams more engaged and productive,” he noted.