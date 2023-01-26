Microsoft Announces General Availability of Office 365 Secret Cloud Platform

Microsoft‘s new cloud environment is now generally available to host classified data for the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

Office 365 Government Secret provides a set of cloud-based productivity, compliance, collaboration and security tools that can handle military and government data at Impact Level 6, Paul Lorimer, corporate vice president for the Office 365 enterprise and cloud engineering at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

The platform also includes Exchange, Outlook and Microsoft 365 Apps to enable cloud-based collaboration and communication among government personnel in a classified environment.

“We worked closely with our government partners to develop a secure and trusted infrastructure to aid this mission-critical workload shift from on-premises to the cloud,” Lorimer said.

The general availability of Office 365 Government Secret comes less than two months after Microsoft secured a spot on the $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract to help DOD implement cloud tools across all classification levels and security domains.