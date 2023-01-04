Former Northrop Exec Chris Kinman to Join Momentus as Chief Commercial Officer

Commercial space company Momentus named Chris Kinman, who has over 30 years of government and industry experience, as chief commercial officer, effective from Jan. 9.

Kinman previously served as senior business development executive for Northrop Grumman‘s space sector business, where he led the business development team in the capture of space-related opportunities with the intelligence and defense communities, Momentus said Tuesday.

In addition, Momentus appointed SequioaCFO CEO and founder Dennis Mahoney as interim chief financial officer, effective Jan. 7. He has more than 40 years of leadership experience, serving as CFO or senior executive of companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ and ASX.

Momentus CEO and Chairman John Rood said Kinman and Mahoney’s expertise will guide Momentus’ sales and financial teams toward the company’s goal to meet the growing demand for in-space transportation and infrastructure services and create value for its shareholders.