Motorola’s Public Safety Organization Participates in CISA’s Cyber Defense Collaborative

A Motorola Solutions-established cyberthreat information sharing and analysis organization has taken part in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.

The company said Wednesday Public Safety Threat Alliance joining JCDC advances its commitment to the global public safety community.

PSTA, which was launched by Motorola in 2022, includes almost 150 member organizations that gather and share information on threats such as ransomware attacks and malicious activities in mission-critical systems. It is aligned with and recognized by CISA as a resource for public safety agencies in the U.S. and around the world.

JCDC operates in the same vein as the alliance, bringing together public and private cybersecurity entities to share data as part of their defense against online threats. It was formed by CISA in August 2021.

“We invite all public safety agencies to join us in our mission of combatting increasingly complex and disruptive cyberthreats for the safety of the constituents we serve,” said Scott Kaine, corporate vice president of cybersecurity at Motorola Solutions.