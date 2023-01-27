Mythics to Provide Florida With Oracle Cloud Services

Florida State University’s Northwest Regional Data Center has chosen Mythics to provide its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to current and potential customers in the state, the company said Thursday.

As an extension of FSU, the data center directly books its IT support contracts from public and nonprofit organizations, the Oracle systems integrator said Thursday.

NWRDC joins a growing number of public sector agencies that are transitioning their data infrastructure to a cloud-based environment in order to facilitate information management, processing and analysis.

“This is a great addition to our service catalog, expanding our team of world-class cloud service providers,” said Tim Brown, assistant vice president for the Information Technology Services of NWRDC and Florida Virtual Campus.