Peraton Recognized for NASA Sounding Rocket Mission Support; Darin Skelly Quoted

Peraton has received the Contractor Excellence Award from NASA for the company’s key role in helping the space agency launch suborbital rockets designed for scientific research.

NASA commended the Sounding Rockets Operations Contract team and its support of a specific customer mission at an Australia-based range during the Wallops Flight Facility’s annual Peer Awards ceremony, the company said Friday.

“This prestigious award recognition is an affirmation of how our capabilities and expertise are helping NASA deliver on its mission at the Wallops Flight Facility,” said Darin Skelly, vice president and general manager of the civil space unit at Peraton.

Under the contract, Peraton implemented a program for training machining apprentices and obtained essential mission systems even in the face of a supply chain disruption.

The Reston, Virginia-based government services provider conducts as many as 20 missions in any given year through NASA’s sounding rockets program.

