NASA Seeks Feedback on Open-Source Sharing of Scientific Data

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate is asking public and private sector entities for ideas on how to better manage data and computing infrastructure.

In a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, the directorate said that input from the request for information will support a larger goal to align the agency’s computing systems to Open-source Science policies.

The space agency established the Open-Source Science Initiative to promote early-stage sharing of software, data, documents and other relevant scientific knowledge in the spirit of transparency, inclusivity, accessibility and reproducibility.

To this end, SMD is seeking technologies and opportunities that can support open-science information and computing functions.

The RFI is aimed at U.S. and non-U.S. organizations from the industry, academe, government and science community. Individual researchers are also welcome to submit responses, which are due on Feb. 21.