General Dynamics Subsidiary Hosts Christening Ceremony for Navy’s 3rd John Lewis-Class Fleet Oiler Vessel

General Dynamics‘ NASSCO subsidiary hosted the ceremonial ship launching of the third replenishment oiler ship in the U.S. Navy’s John Lewis class, which will be operated by the Military Sealift Command.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan broke a bottle of champagne against the future USNS Earl Warren vessel as part of the christening tradition and Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy, delivered a speech at the event held Saturday in San Diego, the company said.

The ship was named after the 14th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, who gave way to the expansion of civil rights and liberties through constitutional law, General Dynamics said.

Labelled T-AO 207, the USNS Warren is a product of a $3.2 billion shipbuilding contract the service branch awarded to NASSCO in 2016. The six-vessel agreement is part of the Future Fleet Replenishment Ship – John Lewis Class project.

NASSCO landed a contract modification for two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers last year, which included an option for the Navy to purchase a third ship covered by the 2023 defense budget.

The company aims to deliver another T-AO class ship later this year, while two others are still under construction.