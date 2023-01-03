Navy to Solicit Bids for $99M Naval Communication Facilities Construction Work

The U.S. Navy plans to launch a competition for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract with a $99 million ceiling to provide construction support for the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center.

Work will include construction support for specialized antennas, towers and communication facilities for the NAVFAC EXWC. It will also cover structural, mechanical, utility and related requirements of building, repairing and modifying naval communications facilities for the Navy and Marine Corps, according to a solicitation notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday.

The Navy expects to award the contracts to small businesses on July 28 with an obligated minimum guarantee of $5,000 to each contractor or award of the seed task order.

The IDIQ is expected to have a base ordering period of 60 months and an extension of up to six months.

The acquisition will replace the current contract for similar services issued in October 2017.

Responses to the notice for the upcoming request for proposals are due by Feb. 6.