Navy Taps HII to Modernize 2 Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Ships

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a unit of HII, will assist the U.S. Navy in planning the modernization work on two Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers under a $10.5 million contract.

The advanced planning period will support updates and improvements for the USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and USSS Micheal Monsoor (DDG 1001), HII and the Defense Department said Friday.

Work will be conducted in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to conclude by December. The Navy will allocate $9.7 million in fiscal 2023 other procurement funding for the contract.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson welcomed the opportunity for the company to deliver a new capability to the Navy and other industry partners. “Our shipbuilders stand ready to do what is necessary to enable our fleet in the protection of peace around the world.”

Aside from the two mentioned destroyers, Ingalls Shipbuilding is working on another vessel of the same class. The Pascagoula site received USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), the third of the Zumwalt-class ships, in January 2022 for combat systems availability efforts.