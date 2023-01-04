NOAA Seeks Proposals for Environmental Field Services Contracts

"NOAA Logo", by Badseed, Vectorized version of https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NOAA.png, licensed under CC0

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is soliciting offers as it plans to launch a full and open competition and award six indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for environmental field services.

The services to be provided under the IDIQ contracts will support the Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services within NOAA’s National Ocean Service, according to a solicitation published Tuesday.

CO-OPS provides the national infrastructure and technical expertise to monitor, distribute and evaluate water level, tide, current and other oceanographic services and products to support NOAA’s mission of advancing environmental assessment and prediction and environmental stewardship.

Observational CO-OPS programs that support NOAA’s mission are the National Water Level Observation Network, National Current Observation Program, Physical Oceanographic Real-Time System and the Vertical Datum Transformation Program.

The performance work statement details contractor requirements to support the installation, maintenance and servicing of CO-OPS observation systems.

“During the term of the contracts, the Government anticipates placing orders totaling a maximum of $74,046,153.64 or the highest of the total evaluated prices, whichever is higher. This maximum amount will be shared among the number of IDIQ contract awards made to derive the maximum ordering amount for each individual contract award,” the solicitation reads.

NOAA plans to reserve three of the contract awards for small businesses.

Questions related to the solicitation will be accepted through Jan. 13.

Proposals are due Feb. 6.