in News, Technology

Northrop, AT&T, Fujitsu Demo 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities

Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock.com
Northrop, AT&T, Fujitsu Demo 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An industry collaboration was able to showcase transmission of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data and video using tactical data links of Northrop Grumman, private 5G network of AT&T and open radio access network of Fujitsu.

Northrop said Wednesday the team conducted the 5G-enabled, open architecture ISR capability demonstration to support the establishment of digital battle network in support of joint force operations.

“This critical capability will bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of commercial 5G capabilities,” remarked Ben Davies, vice president and general manager of networked information solutions division at Northrop.

The partnership seeks to accelerate decision-making in a multi-domain and contested environment in line with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control goals of the Department of Defense.

Northrop’s new 5G lab hosted the demonstration, which culminated from a joint research and development agreement between the company and AT&T.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

5GAT&TdemonstrationDODFujitsuGovconISRjadc2Northropopen architecture

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Esri Develops Data Analysis Software Offering for Intelligence Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Esri Develops Data Analysis Software Offering for Intelligence Sector
Government Technology Provider AINS Rebrands as OPEXUS - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Government Technology Provider AINS Rebrands as OPEXUS