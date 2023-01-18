Northrop, AT&T, Fujitsu Demo 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities

An industry collaboration was able to showcase transmission of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data and video using tactical data links of Northrop Grumman, private 5G network of AT&T and open radio access network of Fujitsu.

Northrop said Wednesday the team conducted the 5G-enabled, open architecture ISR capability demonstration to support the establishment of digital battle network in support of joint force operations.

“This critical capability will bring together the high speeds, low latency and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the flexibility and scalability of commercial 5G capabilities,” remarked Ben Davies, vice president and general manager of networked information solutions division at Northrop.

The partnership seeks to accelerate decision-making in a multi-domain and contested environment in line with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control goals of the Department of Defense.

Northrop’s new 5G lab hosted the demonstration, which culminated from a joint research and development agreement between the company and AT&T.