Northrop, NRL Demo Scaled Electronic Attack Capability for Smaller Ships

Northrop Grumman and the Naval Research Laboratory have conducted an at-sea demonstration of key components of an electronic attack prototype system designed to equip smaller naval vessels with anti-ship missile defense capabilities.

The Ultra-Lite Electronic Attack system is a size, weight and power-optimized platform designed to integrate Northrop’s transceiver technology into NRL’s expeditionary EA antenna, the company said Tuesday.

The scaled-down technology was tested aboard a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during the Rim of the Pacific exercise.

Monta Harrell, director of maritime electronic warfare advanced solutions, said test results from the RIMPAC exercise will provide real-world insights into the development of the EA system.

Northrop will perform additional concept demonstrations to assess the platform’s reliability and scalability.

Written by Naomi Cooper

Written by Naomi Cooper

