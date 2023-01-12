in Cybersecurity, News

NTT Joins CISA’s Public-Private Initiative to Protect Critical Infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has added NTT to a public-private partnership aimed at strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity posture.

Akira Shimada, president and CEO of NTT, said in a statement published Wednesday that the company will build on its experience in the global cybersecurity landscape to support the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative‘s mission and noted the importance of partnerships in protecting critical infrastructure systems against digital threats.

“Based on our existing collaborative and trusted relationship with CISA and the U.S. government, we are honored to join the JCDC bringing a unique perspective from Asia and sharing NTT’s global experience and deep expertise in leadership and security,” Shimada said.

Established in 2021, JCDC brings together leaders from the government and industry to define cyber defense planning and guidance to safeguard critical infrastructure systems and national critical functions from cyberattacks.

CISA expanded the partnership in April 2022 to include industrial control systems experts from companies including Bechtel, General Electric, Honeywell, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Written by Naomi Cooper

Written by Naomi Cooper

