Oracle Granted DISA Provisional Authorization for Construction Project Management Tool

The Defense Information Systems Agency has cleared Oracle‘s cloud-based construction project management software to handle controlled unclassified information for the Department of Defense.

Oracle secured a one-year provisional authorization at Impact Level 4 for its Aconex for Defense offering, an Amazon Web Service GovCloud-hosted collaborative platform that enables engineering and construction teams to work in a common data environment, DISA said Tuesday.

Aconex for Defense is a suite of technologies and processes that operate in the cloud to enable military agencies to store, track, search, archive and share data on construction and engineering projects from any location.

The program management tool also obtained moderate authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Written by Naomi Cooper

