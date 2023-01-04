Army Places $102M Oshkosh JLTV Order for US Allies

Oshkosh‘s defense subsidiary has received a $102 million order to manufacture Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for five U.S. allies.

Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania will receive the JLTVs through the order from Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal, the company said Tuesday.

Lithuania accepted a second batch of 50 JLTVs in November and John Lazar, vice president of international business at Oshkosh Defense, noted that country will have a 500-unit fleet by the end of 2024.

To date, the military vehicle builder has received orders or commitments from seven foreign clients that want to obtain the armored platform.

Oshkosh Defense won the $6.75 billion JLTV production contract in August 2015 to replace the Humvee for the Army and the Marine Corps.