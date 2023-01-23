Paperless Innovations on Purchase Card Automation to Achieve Accountability in Compliance With OMB Circular A-123 Appendix B

Paperless Innovations has stated that the Office of Management and Budget’s Circular A-123 Appendix B highlights the need for government agencies to automate management of purchase card programs to achieve accountability.

Paperless said Monday OMB Circular A-123 Appendix B seeks to create standard requirements and best practices for government purchase card programs by consolidating guidance documents issued by OMB, General Services Administration, Government Accountability Office and the Department of the Treasury.

According to Paperless, the revised guidance document calls for agencies to come up with a management plan for their charge card programs and establish and maintain their oversight procedures for such procurement cards.

“This includes accountability to stakeholders both within their own organization and externally to GSA, OMB, GAO, and the Treasury,” the company noted.

“Accountability is fundamentally reliant on compliance workflows based upon clear roles, permissions, and duties that are delegated across multiple people to avoid the possibility of collusion to commit fraud, waste, and abuse,” Paperless added.

According to Paperless, automating compliance could enable agencies to achieve accountability by eliminating potential unauthorized financial transactions, settling obligated funds in an accurate manner and conducting a three-way matching of all transactions.

Actus is a software-as-a-service offering available on the FedRAMP Marketplace. The cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations automate management of procurement card transactions and audits and visualize data and workflows through a single dashboard.