PAR Technology Unit to Operate, Maintain Navy Camp in Africa

A PAR Technology subsidiary was awarded a five-year, $21 million contract to support U.S. Navy’s Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa. 

Rome Research Corp. will provide uninterrupted operations and maintenance services at the naval expeditionary base, which provides over 90 percent of the Department of Defense’s communications across the entire African continent, PAR Technology said Tuesday. 

Michael Nelson, president of PAR Technology unit PAR Government said PRC has supported the naval base since 2012.

“Our focus is on applying technology to continuously improve the operational effectiveness of our Nation’s warfighters, and we are very excited to continue our partnership with the [Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic].”

Written by Regina Garcia

