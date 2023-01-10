Parsons’ Xator Subsidiary Wins Spot on Air Force Integrated Base Security Support Task Order; Hal Smith Quoted

Parsons subsidiary Xator will support the U.S. Air Force’s Integrated Base Defense Security System through its position on a task order that could be worth up to $79.5 million.

Xator will help the service build the foundational structure of IBDSS by sustaining Defender Multi-Domain Command, Control and Communications equipment and connected security platforms to deliver a system that integrates communications, tools and computing power for situational awareness, Parsons said Monday.

“Today’s threat environment requires complex solutions that enable seamless physical to digital layered defense. Xator’s support continues and expands our commitment to provide the warfighter with systems designed to enable more rapid and informed decision-making in response to evolving threats,” said Xator President Hal Smith.

Work on the IBDSS task order will run through 2027.

In June 2022, Parsons closed its purchase of Xator in a transaction that expands its footprint within the Intelligence Community, U.S. Special Operations Command, federal civilian and critical infrastructure markets.