Raft Books Space Force Contract for Defensive Cyberspace Operations Software Development

Digital consulting firm Raft has received a contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide software development services for the product line enhancements of the Defensive Cyber Operations for Space Systems Command .

The Reston, Virginia-based contractor said Friday it will work with the DCO-S to update the existing Manticore and Kraken product lines and create new features to further develop the two tools that help deliver operationally relevant cyberspace capabilities.

Updates will include patch software packages, data analytics, data archive and retrieval, security implementation for mission deployment and other-directed product increment software changes.

Bhaarat Sharma, chief technology officer at Raft, noted that the company will leverage its experience in building user-centered software products and onboarding teams in support of the USSF ecosystem modernization.