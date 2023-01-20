Raytheon Intelligence & Space Named US Cyber Games Founding Sponsor; Jon Check Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business will serve as a founding sponsor of the US Cyber Games & Team led by woman-owned small business Katzcy in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education.

“We firmly believe in the importance of investing in the future of cybersecurity, and that future is people from all backgrounds. Everyone is welcome in cybersecurity,” Jon Check, executive director of cyber protection solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said in a statement published Thursday.

Check, who is also a member of the US Cyber Games Advisory Board, added that programs like the US Cyber Games are key to developing the talent that will help secure and defend the country from potential cyberattacks.

In October, NICE and Katzcy signed a five-year agreement to collaborate on the US Cyber Games, which now in its second season and seeks to bring together cybersecurity athletes to form a team that will represent the country at the International Cybersecurity Competition.