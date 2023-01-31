REI Systems to Help Inter-American Foundation Deploy Grant Management Platform

The Department of the Treasury has selected REI Systems to implement a cloud-based grant management system for a U.S. foreign assistance agency that backs grassroots development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

REI said Monday the Inter-American Foundation will adopt the company’s GovGrants software-as-a-service platform, an offering based on the Salesforce customer relationship management application.

The department’s Grants Quality Service Management Office helped IAF to find the commercial off-the-shelf product via a federal marketplace.

GovGrants includes multilingual functionality and financial, reporting and dashboard features built on Tableau-made data visualization software.

REI offers its cloud-hosted product to government agencies under the information technology category of the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule contract.