Rocket Lab Targets New Launch Date for 1st Electron Mission

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the pad for wet dress rehearsal ahead of the Company's first U.S. launch. Image credit: Trevor Mahlmann

The launch window for Rocket Lab USA’s Electron mission will open on Jan. 23 after it was delayed in December due to unfavorable weather conditions and additional time required to complete regulatory documentation.

Rocket Lab USA said Wednesday the mission will launch from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility to deploy three HawkEye 360-manufactured satellites to low Earth orbit.

The company also set backup dates for the “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission extending through February.

HawkEye 360 tapped Rocket Lab to send a total of 15 satellites to LEO via three Electron missions by the end of 2024.

“Rocket Lab’s inaugural launch facilitates our first mid-latitude satellite cluster, which will strengthen the diversity of our geospatial insights for our government and commercial customers across the globe,” said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.