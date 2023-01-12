in News, Space

Rocket Lab Targets New Launch Date for 1st Electron Mission

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the pad for wet dress rehearsal ahead of the Company's first U.S. launch. Image credit: Trevor Mahlmann
Rocket Lab Targets New Launch Date for 1st Electron Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The launch window for Rocket Lab USA’s Electron mission will open on Jan. 23 after it was delayed in December due to unfavorable weather conditions and additional time required to complete regulatory documentation. 

Rocket Lab USA said Wednesday the mission will launch from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility to deploy three HawkEye 360-manufactured satellites to low Earth orbit. 

The company also set backup dates for the “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission extending through February.

HawkEye 360 tapped Rocket Lab to send a total of 15 satellites to LEO via three Electron missions by the end of 2024.

“Rocket Lab’s inaugural launch facilitates our first mid-latitude satellite cluster, which will strengthen the diversity of our geospatial insights for our government and commercial customers across the globe,” said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Electron missionGovconHawkEye 360John SerafiniNASARocket Lab USA

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Woolpert, Taylor Engineering Form Partnership Focused on Coastal Engineering - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Woolpert, Taylor Engineering Form Partnership Focused on Coastal Engineering
GA-ASI Demos Potential of AI Pilots to Navigate UAS Against Threats - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GA-ASI Demos Potential of AI Pilots to Navigate UAS Against Threats