Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy Added to Lynx Software Technologies Board

Ryan McCarthy, former secretary of the U.S. Army and a previous Wash100 awardee, has been appointed to the board of directors at endpoint security company Lynx Software Technologies.

Tim Reed, CEO of Lynx, said in a statement published Thursday, McCarthy brings extensive industry and defense experience to the company as it seeks to accelerate the delivery of modular, open architecture software to clients across the aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure sectors.

The Army veteran also previously served as undersecretary of the Army and special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Defense under two presidential administrations.

McCarthy held vice president roles in sustainment and program integration of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program at Lockheed Martin.

McCarthy concurrently sits on the boards of CACI International, OneWeb Technologies and Tomahawk Robotics.