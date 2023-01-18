Saab, Hidden Level to Continue Airport UAS Detection Work for FAA

New York-based companies Saab and Hidden Level will continue providing their sensor and security technologies to the Federal Aviation Administration in support of the agency’s Airport Unmanned Aircraft Systems Detection and Mitigation Research Program .

The research effort , which was launched in 2020 with the aim of testing technologies and systems capable of detecting UAS-related risks, is expected to continue through this year, Hidden Level said Tuesday.

Saab’s SAFE Airport Event Management system is currently used to provide airport stakeholders with up-to-date data about any peculiar events as well as resource management tools that could help coordinate needed responses.

As a complimentary technology to the SAFE platform, Hidden Level deployed its Airspace Monitoring Service which was designed to monitor drones and other low-altitude air traffic over large geographic areas.

The testing program includes the participation of five airports located in Alabama, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Washington.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the number of drone threats, many of these at airports. We are honored to participate in this crucial research program to provide additional tools to keep the National Airspace System safe,” said Jeff Cole, CEO of Hidden Level.