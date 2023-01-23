in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, News

SAIC Launches Centralized Data Science Platform for AI/ML Model Development

Science Applications International Corp. has unveiled a centralized data science platform intended to develop and orchestrate low-code to full-code artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

Tenjin works to enable government customers train, automate and deploy AI and machine learning algorithms designed to fuse disparate data types and extract relevant information from multiple sources to guide data-driven decision making, SAIC said Friday.

“With Tenjin, professionals at any level can create analytic models with pre-existing data to rapidly gain decision-enabling insights,” said Andy Henson, vice president of innovation at SAIC.

The collaborative data science platform is powered by data and advanced analytics company Dataiku and integrates with Koverse’s data management and governance platform that provides zero trust security for data.

Using the Koverse Data Platform, Tenjin operationalizes data to produce AI algorithms for use in government missions in the areas of computer vision, data fusion and natural language processing.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

