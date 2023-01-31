in Contract Awards, News

SandboxAQ Books Air Force Quantum Tech R&D Contract

Image Title: SandboxAQ logo SOurce: SandboxAQ
SandboxAQ Books Air Force Quantum Tech R&D Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Software as service startup SandboxAQ has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to mature quantum sensor technology intended for navigation use in mission areas where global positioning systems can be interrupted.

The Direct-to-Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research award from USAF will support research and development efforts for the quantum navigation system, SandboxAQ said Monday.

USAF and the company will coordinate to optimize a prototype of the system for testing with military aircraft and other innovation opportunities.

The award comes more than two months after SandboxAQ secured Phase 1 SBIR funds from the Department of the Air Force to carry out quantum cryptography assessment work.

Jen Sovada, president of SandboxAQ’s public sector business, said navigation technology developed with artificial intelligence and quantum applications has dual-use potential for government, military and commercial operations.

SandboxAQ launched when Google’s parent company Alphabet spun off its quantum technology group in 2022.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Alphabetcontract awardGoogleGovconJen Sovadaquantum navigationQuantum Technologyr&dresearch and developmentSandboxAQSBIRSmall Business Innovation ResearchU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

KBR Introduces Asset Management Offering for Public, Private Sector Clients; Byron Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
KBR Introduces Asset Management Offering for Public, Private Sector Clients; Byron Bright Quoted
REI Systems to Help Inter-American Foundation Deploy Grant Management Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
REI Systems to Help Inter-American Foundation Deploy Grant Management Platform