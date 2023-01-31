SandboxAQ Books Air Force Quantum Tech R&D Contract

Software as service startup SandboxAQ has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to mature quantum sensor technology intended for navigation use in mission areas where global positioning systems can be interrupted.

The Direct-to-Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research award from USAF will support research and development efforts for the quantum navigation system, SandboxAQ said Monday.

USAF and the company will coordinate to optimize a prototype of the system for testing with military aircraft and other innovation opportunities.

The award comes more than two months after SandboxAQ secured Phase 1 SBIR funds from the Department of the Air Force to carry out quantum cryptography assessment work.

Jen Sovada, president of SandboxAQ’s public sector business, said navigation technology developed with artificial intelligence and quantum applications has dual-use potential for government, military and commercial operations.

SandboxAQ launched when Google’s parent company Alphabet spun off its quantum technology group in 2022.