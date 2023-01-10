in Industry News, News

SBA Kicks Off Application Process for Veteran Small Business Certification Program

The Small Business Administration has started accepting applications for a certification program for veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses competing for sole-source and set-aside federal contracts.

SBA assumed the Department of Veterans Affairs’ certification responsibilities for VOSBs and SDVOSBs by creating the Veteran Small Business Certification program in November in compliance with the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and in alignment with the current administration’s focus on interagency collaboration.

Supporting these Veteran entrepreneurs with access to government contracting will ensure they can continue their valued service to the American people, whether working in manufacturing, retail, R&D, or helping us build critically needed infrastructure to promote America’s long-term growth, job creation, and wealth generation,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a statement published Monday.

Veteran small enterprises verified by VA’s center for verification and evaluation as of Jan. 1, 2023, were given a one-time extension of one year.

SBA is working to streamline the certification process for veteran entrepreneurs by implementing several changes, such as providing them with a central support platform to meet their small business certification requirements and offering reciprocal certification for businesses with remaining eligibility in the 8(a) and women-owned small business programs.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

