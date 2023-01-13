SentinelOne Joins CISA’s Public-Private Cyber Defense Initiative

SentinelOne has joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, an initiative to drive the development of cyber defense operations planning and guidance.

The company said Thursday it will offer its autonomous cybersecurity platform to help members of the collaborative enhance cyber threat information sharing.

SentinelOne’s team of security researchers will provide actionable insights into the cybersecurity landscape to help JCDC gain visibility into emerging threats.

“JCDC goes beyond other public-private partnerships, delivering collaborative engagement between the nation’s top cyber minds with a focus on planning, action, and mitigation,” said Jared Phipps, senior vice president for Americas sales and solution engineering at SentinelOne.

The initiative enables the departments of Defense and Justice, U.S. Cyber Command, National Security Agency, FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to partner with the private sector to protect critical infrastructure systems against cyberattacks.