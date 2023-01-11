in News, Technology

Sev1Tech Appraised at CMMI Level 3; Joe Montoya Quoted

Sev1Tech has maintained its Maturity Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Development for the third consecutive time.

The information technology service provider said Tuesday that the latest grant reflects its certified approach to its software development process. The appraisal also signifies that the company’s current processes and quality are consistent with globally accepted standards. 

Sev1Tech’s appraisal focuses on supplier agreement management as a practice area, which refers to the acquisition of products and services

“By renewing our CMMI Level III maturity rating, Sev1Tech exhibits its commitment to quality and performance throughout the software development lifecycle,” said Joe Montoya, Sev1Tech’s chief operating officer. 

Williamsburg Process Solutions conducted the joint appraisal and audit. 

CMMI is an improvement approach process that offers organizations the essential elements of effective processes to help enhance their performance. 

Written by Regina Garcia

