Office of Naval Research Taps SNC to Develop Cyber Resilience Tools, Methods

Sierra Nevada Corp. will provide the U.S. Navy with technologies and methods aimed at strengthening its cyber posture.

The Sparks, Nevada-headquartered company will work on the Orchestration of Resilient Cyber Activities project under a four-year, $11.2 million contract from the Office of Naval Research, the Defense Department said Thursday.

SNC will handle the delivery of tools and methods for innovation to help the Navy address challenges and ensure continued cyber superiority. Efforts will be performed in Eaglewood, Colorado.

The contract has a 48-month base period with no option periods. The Navy will allocate funds amounting to $115,004 for the commitment.

The contract was competitively procured under the long-range broad agency announcement for the Navy and Marine Corps science and technology.