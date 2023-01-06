Sigma7 Appoints 3 Former Government Leaders to Inaugural Advisory Board

Sigma7 , a New York-based risk services provider, has named three retired military and national security officials to its newly created advisory board to help guide the company’s clients in assessing and responding to risks.

The appointees are Nadia Schadlow, a former U.S. deputy national security adviser for strategy; Martin Dempsey, a retired U.S. Army general and the 18th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Tom Cosentino, a retired Army brigadier general, Sigma7 said Thursday.

Cosentino was selected to chair the board, which is expected to grow as the company plans to make more appointments in the coming weeks.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome this eminent group of experts to the company. We know that they will be key in helping our clients navigate the complex world they operate in, and helping Sigma7 shape the future of risk,” said Andrew Hersh, CEO of Sigma7.

Sigma7 was established in May 2022 and is backed by private equity firm Growth Capital Partners.