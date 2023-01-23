Sikorsky Reaches Milestone in Black Hawk Helicopter Production

Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky has completed delivery of its 5,000th Hawk helicopter, a UH-60M Black Hawk.

The aircraft was transferred to Sikorsky’s headquarters in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be turned over to the U.S. Army, the Lockheed business said Friday.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is a medium-lift helicopter used in various operations, ranging from air assault to aeromedical evacuation and command and control. It is equipped with an enhanced turbine engine for boosted lift capability and range and is capable of rapid technology integration due to modular open systems approach.

“For more than 40 years the Black Hawk has remarkably supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed,” said Army Col. Calvin Lane, utility helicopter project manager for the Program Executive Office – Aviation.