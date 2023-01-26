Simba Chain to Offer Blockchain Platform to Agencies via Air Force Deal

Simba Chain has partnered with the Air Force Installation Contracting Center to enable federal agencies to access the former’s blockchain platform through a basic ordering agreement.

Federal clients will gain access to Simba Chain’s capabilities developed as part of a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research effort, Simba Chain said Wednesday.

The proprietary software of Simba Chain proprietary software is offered through the AFICC under the agreement, which will run until March 2024.

Simba Chain CEO Bryan Ritchie said the BOA streamlines the process of accessing SBIR capabilities. “We have enjoyed collaborating with AFICC to establish this BOA and appreciate their efforts to make sophisticated blockchain technology accessible to all federal agencies.”

Simba Chain helps organizations in developing applications for supply chain management, financial accountability, medical data and manufacturing.