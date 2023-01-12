in News

Small Businesses Awarded DOE Funding for R&D Efforts on Clean Energy

The Department of Energy awarded $17 million in research grants to 77 small business projects that support the advancement of clean energy.  

Each project will receive $200,000 under the median Phase 1 to conduct research and development work for a six- to 12-month period. Phase I grants will compete for funding for prototypes or process development for the succeeding phase, DOE said Tuesday. 

The research projects involve tracking climate air emissions, bioprocess industrialization analysis, ecosystem targeting performance and geothermal energy generation, among others. 

The projects are funded through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. 

Small businesses that received the DOE grant include the following:

  • Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing
  • CapeSym
  • Carbon Solutions 
  • HighRI Optics
  • Om Bharti 
  • Osazda Energy
  • Renascent Energy Management
Written by Regina Garcia

