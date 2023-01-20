Software AG’s IoT Platform Obtains DHA Authority to Operate

Software AG Government Solutions‘ Cumulocity IoT platform secured an authority to operate from the Defense Health Agency.

The authorization reflects the platform’ capacity to meet current and emerging needs for Internet of Things data management from any sensor or device across the federal government, the Software AG USA unit said Wednesday.

The Cumulocity IoT platform supports the capture, analysis and visualization of data to comply with all government cyber and operational security, as well as personal identifying information or protected health information requirements.

Through the ATO, the government can utilize a broader IoT data management capacities to be used for in-hospital and remote patient monitoring, border security, asset tracking and predictive maintenance, among others.

“This ATO demonstrates that our Cumulocity IoT platform is secure and scalable to meet the unique challenges required for the Department of Defense and other government agencies,” said Hank Bailey, Software AG Government Solutions president and board chairman.