SPA to Highlight Opportunities for Military Veterans on Military Makeover Program

Systems Planning and Analysis CEO Rich Sawchak welcomed the chance for the company to showcase through a Lifetime TV program how it provides opportunities for military veterans.

Three SPA workers will appear on the Operation Career segment of Montel Williams-hosted Military Makeover series airing on Jan. 13 and 19, the national security services provider said Wednesday.

During the interviews, the employees talked about their time of service with the military and how it connects with the mission, values and career growth opportunities at SPA.

“With 40 percent of our workforce having served in the military, SPA is committed to supporting and encouraging our veterans to continue their service as a member of our exceptionally talented team,” remarked Sawchak. “SPA continuously leverages the integrity, skills and experience of our veteran employees to deliver the highest quality solutions to our clients’ most significant programs.”

Aside from its scheduled dates, the feature will also be available via social platforms and website of the company.

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news.

