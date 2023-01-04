Sparksoft Awarded CMS Enterprise Data Lake, Master Data Management Support Contract

Sparksoft will help the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services improve its enterprise master data management and enterprise data lake platform under a potential five-year, $45 million contract.

The company said Friday it will provide services across various areas, including Agile transformation services and DevSecOps delivery; operations and maintenance; cloud services configuration, design, development and maintenance; human-centered design; and data tokenization, privacy and security to help CMS refine existing processes and systems to improve user experience involving MDM and EDL.

MDM is an enterprise shared service application that provides a single access point to a comprehensive source of provider, beneficiary, organization, relationship and program data for use by CMS and other organizations.

EDL is a centralized location that enables individual users and systems to find, access and use CMS enterprise information with “data in place” and helps prevent the replication of multiple sources of data.

“MDM and EDL are such crucial CMS services for providing highly secure data and analytic products to dozens of Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace applications that deliver life-saving information to over a hundred million providers, beneficiaries, and consumers,” Sparksoft CEO Mike Finkel said.

“It is truly a privilege to be such a trusted partner to our CMS clients, who are some of the most dedicated public servants leading transformational missions,” Finkel said.