SpiderOak Closes Empyrean Technology Solutions-led Series C Funding Round

SpiderOak closed a Series C round with $16.4 million in financing that will be utilized to complete on-orbit testing and achieve the flight heritage of OrbitSecure 2.0 offering.

Space technology platform Empyrean Technology Solutions led the oversubscribed investment round, which was also participated by Method Capital and OCA Ventures, the zero trust cybersecurity company said Thursday.

SpiderOak will also use part of the funds to set up a headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and develop a space cybersecurity laboratory for hardware for OrbitSecure’s qualification testing.

“This oversubscribed Series C round by true industry leaders highlights their trust in our ability to solve this problem for both government and commercial customers,” said SpiderOak Executive Chairman Charles Beames.