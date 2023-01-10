Army Vet Stan McChrystal Named to Advisory Board of AI Company Accrete

Stan McChrystal, a retired U.S. Army four-star general, has joined the advisory board of artificial intelligence company Accrete.

The 34-year Army veteran previously led the U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces Afghanistan, as well as the Joint Special Operations Command, New York-based Accrete said Thursday.

McChrystal also served on the boards of Navistar International Corp., Siemens Government Technology and JetBlue Airways. He is currently the CEO and chairman of advisory services firm McChrystal Group.

Aside from McChrystal, computer scientist David Magerman and Jim Gill, executive vice president for Americas at Cornerstone OnDemand, also joined Accrete’s advisory board. ‍

“It is our privilege to have General McChrystal join our advisory board as Accrete continues to scale as a [Department of Defense] prime contractor,” said Jason Kirby, Accrete’s federal sales chief operations officer.