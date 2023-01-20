in Contract Awards, News

Tantus to Extend Financial Management Support Services for HHS

Tantus Technologies will continue providing financial management services in support of two major programs at the Department of Health and Human Services’ finance office.

The company said Thursday it secured a task order for project management support, functional and technical expertise and operational support for the Financial Systems Improvement Program and the Financial Business Intelligence Program.

Tantus will also support HHS’ Unified Financial Management System, a centralized system for accounting and fiscal management.

The task order was awarded under the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center’ Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 Small Business contract vehicle.

Buck Keswani, CEO of Tantus, said the award marks the third time that the company secured a contract to deliver compliance and financial management reporting services to the HHS Office of Finance.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

