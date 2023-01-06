TechFlow Books GSA Follow-on Contract for Continued Cloud.gov Support

TechFlow will continue its development and sustainment support for the cloud.gov platform-as-a-service under a follow-on contract from the General Services Administration.

The single-award contract involves consultation support for cloud.gov as well as the operation, maintenance, monitoring and upgrading of @underlyingcloud.gov, the company said Thursday.

Cloud.gov is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-approved PaaS designed to help government agencies securely create their own internet-based applications. Its services include the Cloud Foundry.

As part of the $8 million contract, TechFlow will help GSA’s Technology Transformation Services update Cloud Foundry, support its best practices, and automate operational processes to boost its resilience.

“We are honored that the GSA continues to place their trust in us to maintain and expand this important platform to enable modernization initiatives throughout the government and support key missions,” TechFlow President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Carter said. “At TechFlow, we are dedicated keeping ourselves and our customers ‘Always Ahead’, a mission that is directly in line with that of cloud.gov which has made this a synergistic partnership.”