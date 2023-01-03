in Contract Awards, News

Telos Secures Air Force Task Order for Defensive Cyber Operations Support

Security services provider Telos will dispense mission defense team support for the U.S. Air Force’s defense cyber operations under a three-year, $32.5 million task order. 

The commercial, non-personal service bridge action contract will support the Air Force’s defensive cyber operations weapon system and unique mission areas, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work will be conducted in multiple neighboring U.S. and outside contiguous U.S. locations. 

The DCO WhiteSpace program was initiated to execute plans and programs support, client systems, cyber transport and cyber operations to help build up base personnel in the performance of core information technology services. 

In 2018, Telos secured a $108 million award to provide planning, infrastructure systems and network operations support for the Air Force’s Air Combat Command. 

Written by Regina Garcia

