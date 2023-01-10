Terran Orbital Concludes Commercial Data Satellite Imagery Contract With Lockheed

Terran Orbital completed a contract involving the use of its GEOStare SV2 spacecraft to capture satellite images for an independent research project owned by Lockheed Martin.

As part of the commercial data services imagery contract, Terran Orbital said Monday it demonstrated a cost-effective method to re-task GEOStare to assemble the thousands of Lockheed-requested imagery.

GEOStare was launched on a SpaceX 9 Falcon Rocket in May 2021. The spacecraft functions with two monolithic telescopes developed by Terran in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. It is designed for earth observation as well as space domain awareness.

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital co-founder, chairman and CEO, underscored the company’s collaboration with Lockheed and the national lab.

“As always, we are thrilled to complete this contract for our partners and look forward to many more collaborations in the future, both with the GEOStare spacecraft and with other planned missions,” he added.