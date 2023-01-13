SOCOM Soliciting Info on Planned Revamp of Data Management, C2I Software Infrastructure

The U.S. Special Operations Command issued a request for information from companies that can provide guidance on software and technologies that can improve its information technology platform for data management, intelligence, mission planning, command and control systems.

In a notice posted on SAM.gov, USSOCOM said it is looking for a platform that can integrate its separate systems used in mission data storage as well in intelligence, planning and execution.

The service branch is seeking a system with an existing Authority to Operate from DOD or USSOCOM, which can provide a data integration layer for unclassified, secret, and top secret networks. The technology must be able to function in intermittent, limited or distributed bandwidth availability.

Other requirements include artificial intelligence capabilities, superior kinetic strike coordination capability, and on-premises as well as cloud-based accessibility.

RFI responses are due by Feb. 9, three months before the tentative period of performance starting May 1.