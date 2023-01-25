in Contract Awards, News

Valiant-Tunista JV Secures $99M IDIQ to Support DHA Program in Hawaii; Dan Corbett Quoted

A joint venture between Valiant Integrated Services and Tunista, a Yulista Holding subsidiary, won a $99 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support a Defense Health Agency program in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Tunista Valiant Joint Venture will provide operation and maintenance as well as construction and repair until December 2027, as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award task order contract, Yulista said Tuesday.

DHA established the Hawaii Market in O’ahu in 2021, creating four military medical treatment facilities on the island. The DHA program is expected to open small business set-aside task order opportunities for the joint venture.

“Valiant is thrilled to progress our longstanding relationship with the USACE under this MATOC,” Valiant CEO Dan Corbett said. “Our strong strategic partnership with Tunista offers us an exciting opportunity to further apply our decades of O&M experience and innovative solutions in support of our troops and their families in the O’ahu Region, and we’re eager to get to work.”

