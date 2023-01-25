Viasat Lands Marine Corps Managed Satcom Services Contract; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat will provide fully managed satellite communications services for the U.S. Marine Corps under a contract.

The contract award comes following the completion of a pilot program that involved the provision of satcom as a managed service to the branch’s I Marine Expeditionary Force, Viasat said Tuesday.

Through the pilot, the company’s SaaMS offering delivered beyond-line-of-sight communications and command and control capabilities to I MEF.

Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems, said the satcom service could support operational readiness and enable the branch to leverage surge capacity to support mission requirements.

Under the contract, USMC will receive terminal inventory management, cybersecurity and cyber defense, network performance monitoring, training, data custody, engineering and logistics support and access to the Viasat Unified Customer Experience Portal through the managed satcom service.